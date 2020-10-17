Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Atlantic City Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Juvenile

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Martin Casiano-Roque
Martin Casiano-Roque Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Authorities are seeking the public's help finding an Atlantic City man wanted for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Martin Casiano-Roque, 37, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-1 with a thin build and black hair, New Jersey State Police said.

He was last seen in Atlantic City but is believed to have fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit tip line at 1-800-437-7839, or to contact Detective Dan Choe of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7200.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.