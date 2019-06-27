Contact Us
Breaking News: Former Lodi, North Bergen Ex-Con Charged With Trying To Burn Down Franklin Lakes Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Armed Fugitive From Teaneck Wanted In Fort Lee Domestic Violence Stabbing

Asim B. Ouhuru
Asim B. Ouhuru Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fort Lee PD

Fort Lee police sought the public’s help finding a Teaneck man who stabbed his roommate in the neck and shoulder before fleeing early Thursday.

The Lightbridge Academy day-care center was locked down as authorities searched for 33-year-old Asim B. Ouhuru following what they said was a domestic assault at 1 Executive Drive at 6:50 a.m., Capt. Daniel Zusi said.

The victim was hospitalized with several stab wounds, Zusi said.

Authorities were treating the attack as a domestic violence incident, the captain said, adding that the two men live together.

Ouhuru, who fled on foot, was last seen in the area of westbound Route 4.

An arrest warrant charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and weapons offenses.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Ouhuru is asked to dial 911 or call Fort Lee police: (201) 592-3524 .

