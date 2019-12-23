SEEN HIM? Armed, Dangerous Suspect Sought In Hackensack Man's Murder

Authorities sought the public's help Monday finding a gunman who they said ruthlessly shot and killed a 22-year-old Hackensack man on a city street.

Jairo Echeverry, 20, should be considered armed and dangerous, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim, Christian Pacas, was struck three times, including once in the heart, shortly before 1:20 a.m. Sunday, responders said.

Echeverry "gunned him down in cold blood," one investigator told Daily Voice.

Pacas's body was found in the gutter on Grove Street between Kansas Street and Campbell Avenue, around the corner from the Bergen County Courthouse.

Echeverry was with Pacas when they got into a dispute, investigators said. The first shot hit him in the chest and the next two after he was on the ground, they said.

A warrant was later issued for Echeverry's arrest for murder.

"Anyone with information that may be helpful in identifying the whereabouts of Jairo Echeverry should contact the Hackensack Police Department at (201) 646-7777 ," Musella said Monday.

Not 21 yet, Echeverry already has a considerable history of arrests as an adult, nearly all for drugs, in Hackensack and Garfield, records show.

"Do not try to engage him," the prosecutor emphasized.

Christian Pacas FACEBOOK

The victim's body was found on Grove Street between Kansas Street and Campbell Avenue in Hackensack. Contributed photos

