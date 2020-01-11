Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

SEEN HER? Woman Wanted For Trying To Lure Teenage Boy In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Newark police are seeking a woman wanted in connection with the attempted luring of a teenage boy.
Newark police are seeking a woman wanted in connection with the attempted luring of a teenage boy. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety/Google Maps

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a Newark luring incident.

A woman approached a 14-year-old boy near Crawford and Washington streets around 2 p.m. Dec. 6 and tried pulling him by his hand, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The boy broke away from the suspect’s grip and ran away, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the woman is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS(1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the police division's website or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

