Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a missing Warren County girl.

Orianna Santillan was last seen at her home in Mansfield Township around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, local police said.

Anyone with information about Orianna’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Mansfield Township Police Department at 908-852-0003.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.