SEEN HER? Puppy Stolen In Saddle Brook Home Burglary

Someone broke into a Saddle Brook home and stole a puppy, said police who asked the public for help finding her.

The intruder forced open a basement door of the home on the south side of town near Route 46, then snatched the pit bull – named Blair – and fled without taking anything else, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The homeowner came home around 3 p.m. Monday after leaving in the morning and found Blair missing from her cage, Kugler said.

“This puppy was definitely targeted,” the chief said. “It’s our hope that the release of this adorable photo will have people on the lookout – and that any possible sightings will lead to the safe return of Blair to her owner.”

If you see Blair, or know where to find her, please contact Saddle Brook police: (201) 843-7000.

Callers can remain anonymous.

