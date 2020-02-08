Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley
SEEN HER? Police Seek Help Finding Missing Paramus Girl, 16

Authorities asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find Gianna Francesco to call Paramus police at (201) 262-3400, or dial 911.
Authorities asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find Gianna Francesco to call Paramus police at (201) 262-3400, or dial 911. Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

Paramus police sought help early Sunday finding a 16-year-old borough girl reported missing late Saturday.

Gianna Francesco was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dunkin Donuts on Forest Avenue, they said.

She was wearing a pink zip-up hoodie, jean shorts and white sneakers, police said.

They didn't indicate that she was in any danger -- only that she'd been reported missing and public help was requested. This includes residents and merchants checking surveillance images for indications of whom she might have been with.

Authorities asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find her to call Paramus police at (201) 262-3400, or dial 911.

