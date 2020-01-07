SEEN HER? Passaic Woman, 78, With Alzheimer's Goes Missing

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday finding a 78-year-old Passaic woman with Alzheimer’s.

Gloria Rivera left her Quincy Street residence around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through the rear yard (see image above, right), city police said.

They described her as 5-foot-1 and 117 pounds, with brown eyes and partially gray hair.

She was wearing a green jacket with a "Teva Pharmaceutical" label, black jeans, black and white shoes and a navy blue shirt.

“Ms. Rivera suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and other medical conditions that make her a high-risk missing person,” police said.

Anyone who sees Gloria or knows where to find her is asked to immediately contact the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900.

