SEEN HER? Paramus Woman Reported Missing

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus police ask that you contact them if you see Isabella Kerr. The number: (201) 262-3400. Photo Credit: NJ DRIVER's LICENSE PHOTO

Paramus police reported a 67-year-old borough woman missing Wednesday night.

Initial details were scant.

Isabella Kerr is 5-foot-3-inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black top and a long cardigan, they said.

There was no mention of when she was reported missing or when she was last seen. The bulletin was issued shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramus police ask that anyone who sees or know where to find Kerr contact them at: (201) 262-3400.

