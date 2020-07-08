SEEN HER? Moonachie Woman, 81, In PJs, Slippers Missing Nearly Two Days

Concern grew Wednesday over the whereabouts of an 81-year-old woman with dementia who went missing from her Moonachie home nearly two days earlier.

Her daughter said Angelina Wolchko was wearing light pink pajamas and black slippers when she went missing from her Frederick Street home sometime after 9 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Wolchko, who had gone missing in September 2017 and was later found, is 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

Witnesses reported seeing Wolchko on Tuesday in the area of Redd’s Restaurant and the Valero gas station on Washington Avenue in Carlstadt, near MetLife Stadium, more than two miles from home.

A massive area search mounted by emergency responders and civilians included Remi, a Maywood police bloodhound, who tracked the scent of an item of clothing to the end of Maple Street before losing it at the end of the block, authorities said.

Another search party organized by Moonachie firefighters was headed out Wednesday evening.

“Our officers are checking all available surveillance and security footage from residents and businesses in hopes to establish a timeline and last location for Mrs. Wolchko,” Behrens said.

Other law enforcement agencies, including the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, were assisting in the search.

“We are exercising all means available to us in order to locate her, but we ask for the public to keep sharing and spreading [the alert],” the chief said.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Angelina Wolchko is asked to immediately dial 911.

The number for Moonachie police: (201) 641-9100.

