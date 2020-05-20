SEEN HER? Concern Grows Over Missing Jersey Shore Woman, 66, With Bergen County Family

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
A 66-year-old Lakewood woman with family in Bergen County and suffering from mental illness has now been missing more than a month, authorities said.

Dale Murberg, 66, left the Lexington Rest Home on 7th Street in Lakewood on April 18 and hasn't been seen since, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

She’s about 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes, and cannot care for herself, the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit and police in Hillsdale , where her sister lives, said in a joint announcement.

Spreading the word across the state gives authorities a better chance of finding her.

Anyone who sees Murberg or knows where to find her is asked to call the NJSP Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 , ext. 2554 or Hillsdale police at (201) 664-4200 .

