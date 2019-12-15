Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Authorities Seek Woman Last Seen In Blairstown

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Mary Margaret Murphy, 54, was last seen in Blairstown Saturday, authorities said.
Mary Margaret Murphy, 54, was last seen in Blairstown Saturday, authorities said. Photo Credit: WCPO

Authorities are searching for a missing woman last seen in Blairstown.

Mary Margaret Murphy, 54, was reported missing on Saturday, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

She normally wears jeans and sneakers, does not have a cell phone and has limited funds, authorities said.

Murphy is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and weighs around 110 pounds, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen at (908) 362-8266.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.