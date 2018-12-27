Seemed Real: Walmart Customer Caught With $3,660 In Counterfeit Bills, Saddle Brook PD Says

A Saddle Brook Walmart customer was caught with $3,660 in counterfeit bills after trying to check out with bogus fifties, authorities said.

Sade Scruggs, 25, of East Orange gave the cashier $450 in bills Friday night that a cashier immediately detected were phony, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The cashier alerted security, who detained Scruggs.

Saddle Brook Police Officer Christopher Verost responded and found her carrying more than a hundred more bogus $20 and $50 bills, Kugler said.

Police charged Scruggs with forgery and released her pending a Jan. 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

They also turned over the bills and their report to the Secret Service for further investigation, the chief said.

“The bills actually look like valid US currency,” said Kugler, who urged using a counterfeit currency detector pen “as regular cash business protocol.”

