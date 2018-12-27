Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound At Route 3 Gas Station In Clifton Likely Suicide
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Seemed Real: Walmart Customer Caught With $3,660 In Counterfeit Bills, Saddle Brook PD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Sade Scruggs
Sade Scruggs Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

A Saddle Brook Walmart customer was caught with $3,660 in counterfeit bills after trying to check out with bogus fifties, authorities said.

Sade Scruggs, 25, of East Orange gave the cashier $450 in bills Friday night that a cashier immediately detected were phony, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The cashier alerted security, who detained Scruggs.

Saddle Brook Police Officer Christopher Verost responded and found her carrying more than a hundred more bogus $20 and $50 bills, Kugler said.

Police charged Scruggs with forgery and released her pending a Jan. 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

They also turned over the bills and their report to the Secret Service for further investigation, the chief said.

“The bills actually look like valid US currency,” said Kugler, who urged using a counterfeit currency detector pen “as regular cash business protocol.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.