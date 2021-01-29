SEE ANYTHING? Wrong-Way Mercedes Speeds Off After Side-Swiping Wood-Ridge Police Cruiser

Detectives were searching for four occupants of a speeding vehicle that side-swiped a Wood-Ridge police cruiser and kept going.

The officer was headed south on 4th Street/Valley Boulevard when a northbound Mercedes E-350 raced through the Union Avenue intersection in an attempt to overtake a pickup truck, Detective Sgt. Matt Mueller said.

The sedan was headed straight toward the officer's car, then suddenly swerved, scraping the side of the cruiser, before speeding away, he said.

The officer turned around and tried to pursue the vehicle, but the driver had sped off, turned down a side street and pulled into a parking lot, where he and three passengers bailed out, Mueller said.

He got back into the car a short time later and drove toward Carlstadt.

Detectives investigating the case suspect juveniles. They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has surveillance video or information about the car or its occupants contact them at Wood-Ridge police headquarters: (201) 939-0476.

