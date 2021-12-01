SEE ANYTHING? Woman's Rental Car Stolen From Hudson County Gas Station With Cat Inside

Police are on the lookout for a rental car stolen from a Hudson County gas station -- the victim's cat still inside, authorities said.

The Jeep Cherokee with Illinois registration was stolen from the Speedway Gas Station on Harrison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, Harrison police said.

The victim's cat, Willow, was inside the Jeep when it was stolen.

Willow is approximately 14 years old, 20 pounds and was in a pink pet carrier at the time, police said.

The alleged victim Jennifer Carl, said she was driving from her mom's place in Jersey City back to Washington D.C. after the holidays when the incident occurred.

"I don’t care at all about the car or anything in it, I just want Willow back," Carl told Daily Voice.

Carl found the cat in a tree in Jersey City more than a decade ago.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Jeep or Willow is urged to call the Harrison Police Department at (973)483-4101.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.