SEE ANYTHING? Woman Shot In Foot On Englewood Street, Other Bullet Misses Hitting Sleeping Kids

A gunman's bullet struck a woman in the foot while another slammed through the wall of an Englewood home where several children were sleeping Thursday night, responders said.

The shots were fired just before 10 p.m. in the high-crime area on and around Mattlage Place, a four-block stretch a short distance from the downtown commercial district, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Mattlage and a few surrounding streets have had several shootings in recent months, including one this past February -- near where the 33-year-old woman was struck Thursday night -- and another last summer.

There have also been several drug arrests in the neighborhood.

Last August, police raided a Mattlage Place apartment where they said a couple with four children had crack and pot.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/prosecutor-couple-had-coke-pot-4-kids-in-englewood-apartment/740904/

Three years ago, police arrested four people for torching a car behind a Mattlage Place home.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/englewood-detectives-bust-quartet-in-revenge-arson-for-hire-plot/625782/

Thursday night’s victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, Halstead said.

The deputy chief asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help find whoever was responsible reach out to the Bergenfield-Bogota-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack CrimeStoppers group, which offers rewards up to $1,000 for any information that significantly aids in a police investigation.

Callers can leave a tip anytime on the CrimeStoppers website at bergencrimestoppers.org or call (844) 466-6789 .

You can also call city detectives directly at (201) 568-4875 , Halstead said.

