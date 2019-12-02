SEE ANYTHING? Westwood Woman, 61, Struck Killed By Ridgewood Driver Outside Paramus Church

A 61-year-old Westwood woman was struck and killed by an SUV outside a Paramus church Sunday morning, said authorities who were seeking witnesses.

Lucy Akdemir was crossing Paramus Road in front of the Assyrian Apostolic Church on Paramus Road when she was struck by a northbound 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by a 56-year-old Ridgewood woman around 11:30 a.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

"The victim was almost off the roadway" when she was struck, Ehrenberg said.

She was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where she was later pronounced dead, the chief said. The driver remained at the scene, he said.

No charges were filed nor summonses immediately issued -- although Ehrenberg said an investigation was continuing.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help investigators is asked to contact Paramus police: ( 201) 262-3400 . Or use the department's TIPS APP: www.paramuspolice.org .

