Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Speeding Driver Charged With Killing Lodi Husband, Wife In Crash Outside Their Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Visitor Stabbed At South Hackensack Motel, Assailant Sought

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Stagecoach Motel
Stagecoach Motel Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wojciech Brynczka

Detectives were searching for the assailant who stabbed a man at a South Hackensack motel.

The 34-year-old victim required surgery after the 11:30 p.m. stabbing Wednesday at the Stagecoach Motel on westbound Route 46.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Responders said the victim had been visiting.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help find the assailant is asked to contact South Hackensack PD: (201) 440-0042 .

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.