SEE ANYTHING? Two Pedestrians Struck Across From Police HQ In Paterson, One Still Serious

Witnesses to the Church Street crash near Broadway were asked to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 321-1112. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

One of two pedestrians struck by a car across from police headquarters in Paterson a day earlier remained hospitalized Thursday with serious injuries, authorities said.

Guillermo Gonzalez, 65, remained at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after he and 62-year-old Edwin Gonzalez were struck by a 2013 Toyota Prius on Church Street, near Broadway, just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Edwin Gonzalez was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Neither was in the crosswalk when they were hit, they said.

The driver remained at the scene.

An investigation was continuing, said Valdes, who asked that any witnesses contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 321-1112 .

