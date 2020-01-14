SEE ANYTHING? Teen Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Cliffside Park

Police were searching for a sedan that struck a Cliffside Park teenager Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen with hip and leg injuries after being struck at the corner of Columbia and Palisade avenues shortly after 7 a.m., Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

Police were looking for a damaged black, four-door Nissan driven by a man that was last seen headed north on Palisade Avenue, Capano said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible is asked to contact Cliffside Park PD: (201) 313-2030 .

