SEE ANYTHING? Teaneck Police Investigating Shots Fired

Teaneck police asked the public for help Tuesday identifying who fired shots, apparently from a car, in the northeast section of town late Monday.

A dark-colored Volvo SUV was seen speeding after witnesses heard several shots in the area of Hargreaves Avenue and Ardsley Court shortly before 11 p.m., Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

A woman "was heard screaming just prior to the gun shots, although it is unknown if that had any direct relation," he added.

Officers found several shell casings in the street but no sign of any victims or property struck, the deputy chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified, he said.

"At this time, the investigation is in it's infancy," Faggello said Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information that could help identify those involved is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600 .

