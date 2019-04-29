Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Ridgefield Woman, 28, Struck, Killed By Tow Truck, Police Seek Witnesses

Jerry DeMarco
The Ridgefield woman was crossing Broad Avenue heading west at Pleasantview Terrace at 9:15 a.m. Saturday when she was struck, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Ridgefield police sought witnesses after a 28-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a tow truck over the weekend.

The Ridgefield woman was crossing Broad Avenue heading west at Pleasantview Terrace at 9:15 a.m. Saturday when she was struck by the 1999 Chevrolet C600 flatbed tow truck, Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Police and EMS rendered first aid to the pedestrian, who later was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center. Her name continued to be withheld while authorities try to contact a next of kin.

The 33-year-old driver from Bergenfield remained at the scene.

Ridgefield police were investigating.

Anyone who saw something is asked to contact them at (201) 943-5210, ext. 5021 .

