SEE ANYTHING? Ridgefield Park Police Memorial Vandalized, Tips Sought

Authorities sought the public's help finding the coward or cowards who vandalized a memorial to a Ridgefield Park police officer killed in the line of duty 100 years ago.

The monument to village Officer John Ritter was spray-painted in red sometime between 8 and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

Police are hoping someone either passed by, saw something suspicious -- or, better yet, has a surveillance camera in the area of the island at Euclid Avenue and Poplar Street that may have captures useful images.

******

ANYONE WHO HAS ANY photos or information that can help identify whoever was responsible for vandalizing the village police monument is asked to contact Ridgefield Park Police Detective Harry Marquez or Detective Nick Triano: (201) 641-6400. Callers can remain anonymous. Please share this story.

******

Ritter was killed on Sept. 7, 1920 after he came to the aid of a fellow officer who'd arrested a patron from Manhattan who'd been involved a drunken brawl at a Little Ferry tavern.

Two other men -- William Gleason of Harlem and Cyrus Oberson of Ridgefield Park -- followed the officer who made the arrest, insisting that he release their friend.

Ritter had just stopped by a block party on Euclid Avenue and was headed to a lunch wagon near police headquarters for coffee when he came upon the group.

In an instant, Oberson grabbed Ritter's gun and fired five shots, one of which instantly killed the officer.

The pair fled but were spotted boarding a trolley car headed to Hoboken. A chase ended in Fairview, where an officer took both into custody.

Police later found the slain officer's gun in a hedge near the scene.

Ritter, who was known for being fearless and fair, left a widow and two children.

Oberson later confessed, then was convicted at a trial along with Gleason. They served 20 years each in state prison before being released.

Ridgefield Park Police Memorial RPPD

The village was celebrating its 100th anniversary when the memorial was dedicated in 1994.

There are two other memorials to Ritter -- one at the National Police Memorial in Washington D.C. and the other at the Bergen County Police Memorial on the grounds of the Police Academy in Mahwah.

Ridgefield Park Police Memorial RPPD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.