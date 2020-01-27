SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Hit-Run Minivan That Struck Teaneck Crossing Guard

Teaneck police issued an alert for a silver-colored minivan that they said struck a crossing guard and kept going Monday afternoon.

The crossing guard "was taken to the hospital as a precaution" after being hit around 3:20 p.m. on Teaneck Road near Route 4, Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

The vehicle headed north on Teaneck Road toward Bergenfield, police said.

Authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help find the vehicle and/or driver call Teaneck PD: (201) 837-2600 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.