SEE ANYTHING? Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Teaneck Pedestrian

Police were looking for the hit-and-run driver whose car struck a 20-year-old pedestrian Friday morning in Teaneck.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a leg injury after the crash at the intersection of Ivy Lane and Ivy Court just after 9:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

The small black vehicle that struck him headed east into Englewood, the deputy chief said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help police find the car and/or the driver is asked to contact Teaneck PD: (201) 837-2600 .

