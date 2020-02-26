Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Emotionally Disturbed Man Taken To Hospital After Incident In Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian Struck Just Off Route 46 In Ridgefield

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Grand and Maple avenues, just below Route 46 in Ridgefield.
Grand and Maple avenues, just below Route 46 in Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 24-year-old pedestrian from Queens was struck crossing a Ridgefield street Tuesday night, said police who were seeking witnesses.

The Flushing woman was crossing Grand Avenue headed west in the crosswalk when she was struck by a 2016 BMW X5 driven by a 44-year-old borough man making a right turn from Maple Avenue shortly before 6:15 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Police and EMS provided emergency first aid to the pedestrian, who was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with injuries that Meurer said weren't life-threatening.

The deputy chief asked Wednesday that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact them at ( 201) 943-5210 , ext. 5024.

"Please provide your name and best phone number to be reached at if you need to leave a voicemail message," Meurer said, adding that all calls will be kept confidential. "Any information would be greatly appreciated."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.