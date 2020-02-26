SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian Struck Just Off Route 46 In Ridgefield

A 24-year-old pedestrian from Queens was struck crossing a Ridgefield street Tuesday night, said police who were seeking witnesses.

The Flushing woman was crossing Grand Avenue headed west in the crosswalk when she was struck by a 2016 BMW X5 driven by a 44-year-old borough man making a right turn from Maple Avenue shortly before 6:15 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Police and EMS provided emergency first aid to the pedestrian, who was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with injuries that Meurer said weren't life-threatening.

The deputy chief asked Wednesday that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact them at ( 201) 943-5210 , ext. 5024.

"Please provide your name and best phone number to be reached at if you need to leave a voicemail message," Meurer said, adding that all calls will be kept confidential. "Any information would be greatly appreciated."

