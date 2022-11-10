SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian Struck, Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver In Lodi

Lodi police were searching for an early-morning hit-and-run driver who sent a pedestrian from Paterson to the hospital.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck by a white sedan -- possibly a Chevy Malibu -- on Passaic Avenue near Home Place shortly before 6 a.m Thursday, Oct. 10, Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

His injuries were considered minor, the sergeant said.

The vehicle -- with the New York license plate KBT9924 -- headed north on Passaic Avenue, he said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the driver and/or the vehicle is asked to call Lodi police at (973) 473-7600.

