SEE ANYTHING? Paterson Man, 60, Shot, Killed On City Street, Total Number Approaching Record

A 60-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Silk City’s 22nd homicide this year, the 15th by gunfire.

Responding officers found Hector Guzman critically wounded from a single gunshot in the street outside 250-252 Van Houten Street shortly after 8 p.m., authorities said.

Guzman was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

At the current rate, there would be 31 homicides in the Silk City by the end of this year.

By comparison, there were 27 people killed at the hands of others in 2020 – the most in a single year in more than three decades – following a total of 19 in 2019.

259-252 Van Houten Street, Paterson GoogleMaps

Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help investigators call her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.