SEE ANYTHING? Pair Hops Getaway Ride After Crashing BMW Into Route 17 Pole In Rochelle Park

Two men bailed out of a rental car and hopped into a dump truck after toppling a utility pole, downing wires that began to burn on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park early Friday, authorities said.

The white BMW also hit a couple of parked vehicles, as well, around 7:15 a.m., Detective Sgt. James DePreta said.

The two black occupants, who appeared in their early 20s, apparently hitched a ride from the dump truck driver, DePreta said.

PSE&G responded and the highway was eventually reopened.

Anyone who might have seen something or captured video is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515 .

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.