SEE ANYTHING? North Bergen Pedestrian, 19, Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Palisades Park

Police asked the public for help finding the hit-run driver who struck and injured a 19-year-old North Bergen woman with his SUV as she crossed a notorious Palisades Park intersection.

The victim was heading south on Broad Avenue and was in the crosswalk at East Columbia Avenue when she was struck around 7:30 Wednesday, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

The male driver continued going east on East Columbia, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with minor head and leg injuries, he said.

Police were looking for a newer model green or gray Rav 4 or similar type vehicle.

“Since our Traffic Safety Symposium [Oct. 28 of last year], we have noticed more awareness from drivers and pedestrians regarding safety concerns,” Muccio said Thursday, “but incidents like this remind us we have more work to do.

“The safety of everyone is our number one priority,” the captain said. “Our efforts are focused on saving lives, reducing injuries, and protecting the community.”

He asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help lead to whoever was responsible, contact Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900 .

