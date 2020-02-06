Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mom, 6-Year-Old Daughter Shot Dead In West Orange Apartment
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Masked Muggers Beat New Milford Driver, 17, For $300 In Bergenfield

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergenfield police
Bergenfield police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergenfield PD

Bergenfield police were searching for the muggers who they said beat a 17-year-old New Milford boy while stealing his wallet.

Three robbers were all wearing masks when they approached the victim as he sat in his car on Ames Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

Two of the bandits got into the car and began punching him in the face and body, causing minor injuries, Duran said.

They fled with his wallet, which he said held about $300.

Dumont police assisted in searching for the muggers, who fled through Twin Borough Park.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Squad checked on the victim, who refused medical attention.

Anyone who saw anything or has information that could help catch those responsible is asked to contact the Bergenfield PD: (201) 387-4000 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.