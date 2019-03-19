SEE ANYTHING? Hospitalized Teaneck Man Says He Was Slashed In Englewood

Englewood police sought the public’s help investigating a Teaneck man’s claim that he was slashed in a surprise attack on a city street by an assailant who then ran off.

Police responded to Holy Name Medical Center after a friend drove the 24-year-old victim there before dawn Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The victim told police he was attacked by “a lone assailant” as he walked on West Forest Avenue toward Teaneck sometime between 1-2 a.m., the deputy chief said.

The attacker “without word or warning struck him twice in the face with what he described as a folding knife,” then ran off toward Teaneck, he said.

He described the assailant as under 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt and pants, but also told officers that “he did not wish to get anyone in trouble,” Halstead said.

The victim needed stitches for a cut on his chin and lip.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers up to a $1,000 cash reward for any information that significantly assists police in investigations.

Tips can be submitted anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling (844) 466-6789 any time.

Or call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

