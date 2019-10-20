Contact Us
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Lodi Drill Operator, 27, Had Sex Chats With Girls, Added Their Pics To 800 Others
SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Pickup Slams Into Fairview Police Car

Jerry DeMarco
The hit-and-run driver struck the Fairview police SUV with a pickup truck just after midnight, authorities said.
The hit-and-run driver struck the Fairview police SUV with a pickup truck just after midnight, authorities said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD

Authorities were looking for the driver of a hit-and-run pickup truck that slammed into a Fairview police vehicle before dawn Sunday.

The rented Chevy Tahoe slammed into the rear driver's side corner of the marked SUV directly across from police headquarters, Chief Martin Kahn said.

The impact knocked the police vehicle onto the sidewalk just after midnight, he said.

No one was injured, the chief said.

The SUV was parked directly across from Fairview police headquarters.

The Chevy Tahoe driver took off, police said.

The impact knocked the Fairview SUV onto the sidewalk.

ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy FAIRVIEW PD

