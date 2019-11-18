Contact Us
Breaking News: Nor'easter? Nah, Says Area Weather Expert
SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Knocks Down Kearny Pedestrian, 60, In North Arlington

Jerry DeMarco
Chief Hedenberg asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or other information that could help identify the hit-and-run vehicle and/or driver contact North Arlington police: (201) 991-4400. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

North Arlington police were looking for a hit-and-run driver whose SUV struck a 60-year-old pedestrian as she crossed Belleville Turnpike over the weekend.

The driver stopped momentarily but kept going, turning onto Chestnut Street in Kearny around 11 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Scott M. Hedenberg said.

The Kearny victim, who was knocked down near Beech Street, was taken to University Hospital with a cut on her head and complaining of leg pain, he said.

Initial reports were that the vehicle was a green, older model Nissan Pathfinder.

The chief asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or other information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver contact North Arlington police: (201) 991-4400 .

