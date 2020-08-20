SEE ANYTHING? Hackensack Police Search For Street Shooter

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Alston Arms, Newman Street, Hackensack
Alston Arms, Newman Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A gunman fired a shot on a Hackensack street that scattered bystanders and quickly brought city police.

No one was struck by the .45-caliber bullet fired outside the Alston Arms apartments on Newman Street near Essex Street shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

A witness reported seeing the possible gunman run north on Newman Street while a small group of people ran south after the shot rang out, DeWitt said.

A small, silver-colored sedan with Florida license plates -- possibly a Toyota Camry -- fled the scene driven by a man wearing a white and black shirt, white shorts and a black face mask.

Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video or other information that could help identify who was responsible is asked to contact Hackensack detectives at (201) 646-7740.

