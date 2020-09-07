SEE ANYTHING? Hackensack Pedestrian, 27, Struck By Hit-Run Driver Critical

A 27-year-old Hackensack man remained in intensive care after being struck overnight Thursday by a vehicle that fled the scene, responders said.

A motorist who didn’t witness the crash dialed 911 after finding the victim in the southbound lane of Polifly Road near Sutton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition.

Given the severity of injuries in the hit-and-run crash, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is heading the investigation, assisted by Hackensack police and the Bergen Count Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact the prosecutor’s FAI Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

Area residents and merchants were asked to check their video surveillance systems.

