SEE ANYTHING? Glen Rock Girls Say Suspicious Man In SUV Tried Talking To Them

Glen Rock police were trying to identify an older man who two young girls said pulled up to them and said something they couldn't understand Thursday night.

Police asked that they be contacted either by the man himself or anyone who may have seen something or has surveillance video related to the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m.

The girls told police they were walking on Rutland Road when the Hispanic male driving -- apparently in his 60s or 70s -- pulled up in a white SUV and said something they couldn't make out.

He had light brown skin, black and grey balding hair and yellowing teeth, the told police.

"Due to the language barrier, the nature of the communication between the man and the girls is not immediately clear," Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Another man happened to walk by at the time and asked the girls if they knew the SUV driver. When they said they didn't, the good Samaritan reprimanded the driver and chased him away, the chief said.

"As of this time, there is no evidence to support that a criminal act was attempted," Ackermann said Friday morning. "However, a further investigation is warranted based upon the circumstances".

He asked that anyone who could help resolve the situation reach out to Detective Lucas Doney at (201) 670-3947 or ldoney@glenrockpolice.com .

