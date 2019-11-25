SEE ANYTHING? Drunken Man Walks Into Saddle Brook Home, Awakens Sleeping Couple, Leaves

A drunken man walked into and out of a sleeping Saddle Brook couple’s home overnight, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling up to the Congress Street home near the township public library around 3 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The wife told police that she awoke on a living-room couch to see the intoxicated stranger walk in through an unlocked front door, pass her and open the bedroom door.

He shouted, “You OK,” to her sleeping husband, then left the house, the woman said.

On his way out, he knocked over a living room table, possibly by accident, Kugler said.

He then got back into the sedan, which drove off – all within the span of about a minute, the chief said.

“There was no forced entry, nor was anything taken from the home,” Kugler said, adding that police were initially treating it as a burglary.

The intruder was descried as white, heavy-set and a little over six feet tall with dark, shoulder-length hair and a small beard.

“A strange occurrence, to say the least,” the chief said. “It is not believed to be a violent intrusion with criminal intent but seems more like an intoxicated person either at the wrong address or here for some other variable not known to us at the moment.”

Anyone who saw anything or has surveillance video or information that could help find the person responsible is asked to contact Saddle Brook police: (201) 843-7000 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.