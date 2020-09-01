Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Closter, Tenafly Police Pursue Fleeing Car Burglars

Jerry DeMarco
Closter police
Closter police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Closter PD

Closter police sought the public’s help finding an SUV connected to overnight vehicle burglaries at a local shopping center.

Police tried stopping the black Chevy Tahoe with Florida license plate CTK-W25 around 6 a.m. in connection with two vehicle burglaries roughly 15 minutes earlier at Closter Plaza, Sgt. Vincent Aiello said.

The driver sped off south on Piermont Road and a pursuit ensued, with Tenafly police chasing the SUV to westbound Route 80 before breaking off the chase, Aiello said.

Anyone who saw anything, sees the Tahoe or knows where to find any of the occupants is asked to contact Aiello at the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768-7144 .

