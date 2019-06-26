Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Burglars Make Off With Expensive Jewelry From Saddle Brook Home

Jerry DeMarco
Two burglars caught on surveillance video fled a Saddle Brook home with pricey jewelry after breaking a rear window Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police, sheriff's officers and a canine rushed to the Graham Terrace home near Fair Lawn Parkway around noon after a home security system alerted the owners, who weren't home, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

"The initial belief was that the two suspects were still inside," but they'd fled, Kugler said.

The police dog lost the scent on Nedellec Drive near Fair Lawn Parkway, he said.

"They probably had a getaway car in the area," the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

"It's unusual to have a burglary in the middle of the day," Kugler said. "It's likely the suspects knew the homeowners weren't home."

Given the hot weather, authorities hoped someone spotted the pair and considered it unusual that they were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

If you saw anything, or have information that could help find the suspects, call Saddle Brook PD: (201) 843-7000.

