SEE ANYTHING? Bergenfield Bar Patron Stabbed Dead In Fight, Authorities Search For Killer

What apparently began as a bar fight became a fatal stabbing overnight in Bergenfield, said authorities who sought the public's help Monday in searching for the killer.

A passing police officer found the bleeding, unresponsive man on Portland Avenue, a few steps from Armando's Bar on South Washington Avenue and less than a block up from the Roy W. Brown Middle School, just after 12:30 a.m.

The victim, identified 43-year-old Uvaldo de Gabriel Aguilar of Bergenfield, had been stabbed in the torso, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., Calo said.

Calo asked that anyone who may have seen something or has information that could help catch the killer contact his office's tip line at (201) 226-5532, or the Bergenfield Police Department Detective Bureau: (201) 387-4001

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating, along with Bergenfield police.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Investigators were concentrated in the area of a Portland Avenue parking lot behind a string of South Washington Avenue businesses across from the Roy W. Brown Middle School.

