SEE ANYTHING? 2 Whacked With Baseball Bats In Passaic Nightclub Brawl

Two men were struck with bats in an overnight brawl involving several people Friday outside a Passaic nightclub. City police were seeking witnesses.

Several units responded to a call of a large crowd fighting at the Fiesta nightclub and restaurant on President Street shortly before 1 a.m., Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

The assailants had fled, leaving two victims with facial injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Anyone who might have seen what happened, or has area surveillance video that could help Passaic police detectives find those responsible is asked to contact them: (973) 365-3939 .

