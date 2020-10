Two sedans were heavily damaged in a collision in Ridgewood.

A family in one vehicle appeared fine while the driver of the other apparently sustained an arm injury in the Thursday afternoon crash at Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.

A summons was issued to one of the drivers and both vehicles had to be towed.

Village police responded, along with EMS and Ridgewood Engine Company #35.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report. Boyd A. Loving

