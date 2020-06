At least one person was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon near the Rockland County border in Old Tappan.

A sedan T-boned an SUV at a blinking yellow light at Orangeburg and Old Tappan roads shortly after 4 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those injured.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

Aftermath at Orangeburg Road and Old Tappan Road in Old Tappan. Michael Tcherchian

