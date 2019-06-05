Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sedan Plows Into Taxi Stand At Ridgewood Train Station

Jerry DeMarco
The driver suffered some type of medical emergency, Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A sedan slammed into a taxi stand at the Ridgewood train station Wednesday afternoon after the 80-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency, authorities said.

The village driver didn't require hospitalization after crashing his Honda Accord into the E&K Taxi Stand on North Broad Street just after 3 p.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

He'd apparently had some type of medical emergency, the chief said.

Firefighters shored up the building while officials determined its structural integrity.

An investigation was continuing.

At the scene of the crash at the train station taxi stand in Ridgewood.

PHOTOS by Boyd A. Loving

