Security Guard Suffers Broken Jaw In Jersey City Restaurant Fight: Report

Surf City
Surf City Photo Credit: Surf City Facebook photo

A fight that broke out at a Jersey City restaurant left a security guard with a broken jaw on Labor Day, RLS Media reports.

The guard was apparently trying to break up the fight at Surf City on Marin Boulevard when he was struck sometime before 9:30 p.m., the outlet said.

A spokesperson for the JCPD did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed Tuesday morning.

Click here for more from RLS Media.

