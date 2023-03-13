Contact Us
Security Guard Masturbates In Front Of Coworker At Hudson County Apartment Complex: Police

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
1000 Riverside Station Boulevard.
1000 Riverside Station Boulevard. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An East Orange man was charged with lewdness and criminal sexual contact after masturbating in front of a co-worker while working a security job in Secaucus, police said.

Rideef Scruggs, 36, was working at 1000 Riverside Station Boulevard, residential units across from the train station, on March 7, when she incident occurred, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Scruggs surrendered to authorities on the charges and was issued his complaint summons. He was released from police custody. 

