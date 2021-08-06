Security Guard Charged In Dog Attack At NJ Restaurant

A 33-year-old security guard whose K9 officer bit a man outside of a New Jersey restaurant has been charged with aggravated assault, authorities said.

Steven T. Rudy was working as a private guard during the incident involving a 26-year-old man outside of Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford on July 29, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The man, Khalif Hunter, of Burlington City, began yelling at Rudy and other guards after getting up from a curb, authorities said.

Hunter can be seen in a 15-second clip posted to Facebook walking off as someone calls Rudy a "white p****y," at which point the dog was unleashed and attacked.

Hunter earlier in the night apparently refused to remove a baseball cap and was asked to leave.

Hunter told the Philadelphia Inquirer the incident would likely have a lasting impact on him.

Local NAACP officials called the incident disconcerting, and Adlephia issued a statement expressing its regrets.

“Adelphia regrets any instance where anyone is injured on its premises,” the statement reads.

“We again urge calm, patience and respect for our patrons, staff, security and law enforcement."

