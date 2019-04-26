Security Footage Leads To Arrest Of Bloomfield Armed Robbery Suspect

An East Orange man who held up a Bloomfield liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday was arrested yesterday after he was seen on security footage entering a taxi, Bloomfield police said.

Alfonzo Jenkins, 49, entered Discount Liquor on First Avenue shortly before noon and pointed a silver revolver at an employee, demanding money and cigarettes, police said. The woman handed over a large amount of cash to Jenkins, who then fled the store.

A canvass of the area did not turn up any suspects but police did see surveillance footage of a man entering a silver Ford Crown Victoria taxi. With that evidence, Bloomfield detectives were eventually able to identify Jenkins as a suspect, the department said.

Police from East Orange and Bloomfield located Jenkins Thursday and arrested him. He has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was being held at the Essex County Jail.

Director of Public Safety Samuel DeMaio praised the "bravery, pride and dedication" of the officers involved in the arrest.

