Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Second Person Killed In Jersey City Since Saturday

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A city man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City, authorities said.
A city man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Jersey City man Tuesday night.

Markell Albright had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive when police responding to a report of gunfire found him around 8:20 p.m. near 125 Wilkinson Ave. He was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center about a half-hour later.

The prosecutor's office asks that anyone with information on Albright's killing call 201-915-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

Albright is the second person shot and killed in the city since Saturday. Another young man, 19-year-old Jordan Herron, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest around 12:45 a.m. along New Heckman Drive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.